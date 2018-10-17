Joy writes to NHRC

IMPHAL, Oct 16: Former Law Minister and veteran politician Okram Joy has written to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) appealing for registration of a suo moto case with regard to hand-cuffing arrested teachers of Manipur University while taking them to hospital for medical attention on October 14.

Joy decried that the arrested teachers were treated like hard-core criminals which is violation of human rights guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India.

The incident is a clear indication of the alleged uncultured and ‘talent deficit’ Governance.

The incident also exposed the Government’s biased and cruel attitude towards the MU community and students at large, Joy said.

He appealed to the NHRC to take up a suo moto case and make sure that all those police personnel involved in hand-cuffing the teachers are awarded befitting punishment according to law.