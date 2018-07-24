Joykisan questions GTV Mission

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 23: Congress MLA Kh Joykisan today quizzed the State Government on its Go to Village (GTV) Mission to which Chief Minister N Biren replied that the GTV Mission is an initiative of the State Government aimed at ensuring door step delivery of Government services/schemes.

Acting on a directive of the Delhi High Court, the Election Commission of India issued an order whereby any Government employee is prohibited from carrying out activities which may propagate the ruling parties at the expense of State fund, Joykisan told the State Assembly today.

Even though GTV Mission is said to be a State programme, the ruling parties are sending invitations for the same programme, he alleged.

Either all the MLAs are engaged in the GTV Mission or take up befitting action against DCs concerned, he urged the Government.

When any functionary of the ruling parties attend the GTV programme as a chief guest or a dignitary, the whole programme is given the picture of a programme organised by the party he/she belongs.

If the GTV programme is a programme of the ruling parties, no State fund should be used. If it is a Government programme, all the 60 MLAs must be engaged actively, Joykisan said.

Chief Minister N Biren clarified that GTV Mission is not a programme of the ruling parties.

Local MLAs, Pradhans, Zilla Parishad Members and ADC Members should be informed and invited to informal meetings held in connection with GTV programme, Biren stated.

He appealed to all the Members to give up the notion that the GTV programme is organised by the ruling parties in case any Member is harbouring such a notion.

To another query raised by Joykisan about supplying sub-standard belts to Police Department in 2014 and loss of arms from 2nd MR complex, the Chief Minister informed the House that an enquiry report pertaining to supply of sub-standard belts was submitted to the Government on August 17 last year while NIA has started investigation into the missing case of arms and ammunition from 2nd MR complex.

Joykisan further questioned as to why the particular supplier/firm was given a second supply order rather than blacklisting the firm for supplying sub-standard belts.

He also questioned the Government’s failure to take up any action against the technical committee.

The Chief Minister clarified that a SIT investigated into the matter and they found that the sample belt in possession of the technical committee was of standard quality.

As the belts supplied later were found to be sub-standard, quite different from the sample provided by the firm, the officials in charge of receiving the belts were penalised, Biren said.