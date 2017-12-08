Joykisan takes centre stage in public protest demanding details of FA

IMPHAL, Dec 7: Demanding disclosure of the details of the Framework Agreement signed between NSCN (IM) and GoI on August 3, 2015, hundreds of people from various communities staged a sit-in-protest at Thangmeiband Maisnam Leikai today.

A public meeting was also convened during the protest organized by Thangmeiband United Club (TUC) and many speakers and some politicians, including MPCC’s spokesperson and Thangmeiband A/C MLA Kh Joykisan spoke at the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Joykisan stated that the people of the State are apprehensive as the BJP party has not said anything clearly on their stand regarding the Framework Agreement.

He said it is unfortunate that the BJP has not made any clear statement that could allay or dispel the apprehension from the minds of the public.

“The BJP has not said that the Framework Agreement will be confined only in Nagaland State, that it will not create a separate State within the State of Manipur or that it will not harm the State’s geographical boundary”, Joykisan said.

Reminding that Minister of State for Home Affairs, Kiren Rijiju had once said that the details of the Framework Agreement cannot be disclosed as it contains sensitive matters, the MPCC spokesperson observed that his statement has aggravated the apprehension of the people as the ‘sensitive matters’ are doubtful.

The MLA questioned why the Framework Agreement is still kept under a cloud of secrecy.

The people of Manipur and Congress party welcome and extend moral support in bringing a settlement to the vexed Naga problem, but in resolving that issue it should not harm the State of Manipur in any way, added the MLA.

However, if the Framework Agreement or the final pact with the NSCN (IM) infringes on the interest of Manipur, the Congress party and he as MLA of the State will fight till the last breath, declared the MLA.

Reminding that Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang had recently said that “Geographical integration may be for the future” while talking to the media in New Delhi in connection with the Framework Agreement, Joykisan observed that the integration of geographical boundary may not happen in the immediate future, but the seeds may be sown and it is this which the people are apprehensive about.

Like the people of Manipur, the Congress party too is apprehensive that the Framework Agreement may contain some clauses that will lead to a separate administration within the State. This will create a strong division between the people of the hills and the valley, who have otherwise been co-existing harmoniously for centuries, he maintained.

Recollecting that the President of India had also asserted at the inaugural function of Hornbill Festival that settlement to the protracted Naga issue is very near, the MPCC spokesperson noted that people of Manipur are also apprehensive that Manipur’s interest may be infringed upon.

Given the ground reality, the Congress party and the people are pressuring the BJP party to disclose the contents of the Framework Agreement before the final settlement is inked, he said.

Leaving aside political differences, all political parties in the State must come together and collectively fight to protect the interest of the State, Joykisan stated and added that State BJP must take more initiative and pressurise the Centre to disclose the details of the Framework Agreement.

The June 18 incident of 2001 when 18 people lost lives after the words “without territorial limit” were inserted in the peace pact in the Bangkok Declaration occurred when the BJP was in power at the Centre, the Congress MLA recalled and expressed concern that anything unwanted may happen if the State Government does not take the right steps and put adequate pressure on the Centre.

Joykisan went on to say that during the 15 years rule of the Congress Government in the State, the peace talks between the Centre and Delhi and NSCN (IM) carried on without creating any harm to Manipur.

The Congress Government also prevented Th Muivah from entering Manipur in view of the turmoil it will create, recalled the MLA.

He lauded Thangmeiband United Club for organizing the sit-in-protest cum public meeting.

Former Chief Minister Radhabinod Koijam and Manipuri film actor RK Somorendro (Kaiku) were among the speakers at the public meeting.

Addressing the gathering Radhabinod Koijam said, “Time is overdue to sink all political differences and find a solution. Instead of holding talks with some particular groups, all stakeholders should be involved.”