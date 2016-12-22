Joykishan, Ibomcha join Cong

IMPHAL, Dec 21: MLA Khumukcham Joykishan, elected from Thangmeiband AC on BJP ticket and MLA Laishom Ibomcha, elected from Keishamthong AC on NCP ticket have joined Congress party after quitting their respective parent parties.

They were accorded a warm reception at Congress Bhavan here today.

The reception function was attended by AICC’s Manipur Election Committee Chairman Ramesh Chennithala, INC’s general secretary in-charge CP Joshi, Chief Minister O Ibobi, Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam, MPCC president TN Haokip, Ministers, MLAs and supporters of the two MLAs.

Congress party welcomed the two MLAs by garlanding and presenting gifts.

Speaking at the gathering, Ibobi lauded the two MLAs for joining Congress party in the interest of Manipur and also for reposing their faith in the party’s ideology and principle.

Joykishan said that he joined Congress party at the advice of the electorate of his Assembly Constituency.

Joykishan said that he was drawn to Congress party by Chief Minister O Ibobi’s resolute stand for the integrity of Manipur and his call to combat terrorism collectively.

He said that he was all prepared to discharge whatever duties assigned to him by the party.

MLA L Ibomcha said that no political party is bad. It is the leaders and their activities which tarnish the image of a political party.

Commenting on the issue of economic blockade, Ibomcha maintained that it was not the responsibility of the State Government to resolve the issue.

As per the National Highway Authority Act, the Central Government must look after all National Highways. It is a subject of the Union Government.

The Union Home Ministry’s proposal to release the two arrested UNC leaders evoked a serious question whether the UNC and the Central Government have any tacit understanding.

As such, necessary legal action must be initiated against the Union Home Minister, he said.

Claiming that the Union Home Minister was also involved in committing crime against humanity, Ibomcha said that the Union Home Minister should be detained under NSA.

The allegation of an MLA who left Congress party recently that the Hill Areas Committee (HAC) was not consulted before the new districts were created was rather unfortunate, Ibomcha added.