Jr Girls Inter District Football tourney IEDFA, DSA Bpr script emphatic wins

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 9 : Imphal East District Football Association (IEDFA) continued their winning ways with another 6-0 win against Imphal West District Football Association (IWDFA) in the 18th Junior Girls Inter District Football Tournament which got underway from July 7 at Artificial Turf Ground, Khuman Lampak, Imphal under the aegis of All Manipur Football Association.

Sanathokpi who scored a hattrick in the previous match against District Sports Association Kakching to hand IEDFA, repeated the same in their tie against Imphal West side to help her team seal a 6-0 win today.

IEDFA took off the game with a bang as H Baleshori found the opener in the 2nd minute before her compatriot Sh Deni doubled the lead with a finely crafted shot in the 11th minute. Baleshori continued her fine form in the latter part of the first half teasing the backline of IWDFA constantly and it was in the 37th minute that she made the scoreline read 3-0 at the end of the first half.

After the restart, IEDFA continued to press the hapless Imphal West side and it was Sanathokpi who totally dismantled the rival’s backline with many incisive runs and scoring three of her best in the same time. Sanathokpi opened her account and her team’s fourth in the 55th minute before slotting two more goals 73′ and (80+2)’

In another match staged today, DSA Bishnupur who went down by 0-1 goals in the previous match to IWDFA amended their approach to register a huge 4-0 against DSA Kakching today. Bijeiya scored a brace, including the match’s opener, in the 7th minute and 28th minute to put her team ahead with a 2-0 lead in the first half while Th Sanjita and O Babita scored one each in the 54th and the 56th minute and helped DSA Bpr complete the 4-0 rout of the Kakching side.