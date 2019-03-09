Jr State Equestrian C’ship Chingkheihunba PC win overall team title

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 9 : Chingkheihunba Polo Club have claimed the overall team title of the 10th Junior State Equestrian Championship and 16th DGAR Equestrian Championship organised by Manipur Equestrian Association at Mapal Kangjeibung under the sponsorship of Assam Rifles.

The valedictory of the championships which featured 106 male and 30 female riders from across 7 affiliated units of Manipur Equestrian Association was attended by Revenue Minister Karam Shyam; Retd Lt Col M Ranjit Singh, president Manipur Equestrian Association and Dr Chaoba Singh, Director Veterinary and Animal Husbandry as dignitaries. Junior team of Chingkheihunba Polo Club amassed 16 points to win the junior title while the senior team gathered 7 points to earn the overall team title.

The last day of the championship witnessed K&MM Riding School’s Rahul fetch the junior show jumping gold while Th Manisana of Chingkheihunba Polo Club claimed the second spot. Ronaldo of Chingkheihunba Polo Club finished third in the event while Loyangamba of Eastern Students’ Club finished fourth.