JRC team meets Governor

IMPHAL, Jan 3 : A team led by RK Singh, representative of Joint Redressal Council (JRC) met Governor Najma Heptulla in Delhi yesterday and highlighted the pressing issues and problems faced by the people of the State .

The issues highlighted included the negative impact of Thoubal Multipurpose project on the villagers, lack of goods and PDS items due to the economic blockade, to take up proper against the State Government by concerned authorities (CBI, CVC, IT, ED, NIA etc) regarding corruption and criminal activities before the general election and to provide additional Central security force and a security advisor during election, the president of JRC stated and added that the Prime Minister, Home Minister and DoNER Minister assured to take up necessary action.