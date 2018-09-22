JSCC imposes total shutdown at MU

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 21: Joint Students’ Coordination Committee (JSCC) has imposed total shut down of Manipur University and has threatened to launch intensified forms of agitation if the State Government fails to release the students and teachers who were arrested from Manipur University unconditionally.

Speaking to media persons at the main entrance gate of Manipur University today evening, Ngariyanbam Milan, convener of JSCC condemned the act of the State security personnel and para military forces towards the student and teacher community of Manipur University inside the campus last night.

He continued that the present State Government is turning the university campus into a war zone and explained that after the 85 days long protest launched by Manipur University community regarding their demand for the removal of (now suspended) Vice Chancellor of Manipur University AP Pandey, normalcy had returned to the university and normal classes resumed and the university examinations were also held following the signing of the MoA between Manipur University community and the State Government and the MHRD.

However, last night’s incident has once again created unrest in the university and has turned the campus into a war zone, he added.

He alleged that the act of using security forces by the State Government inside the university campus last night is akin to betraying the democratic rights of the students of the university and strongly condemned such an act.

Milan said that JSCC, looking after the unrest prevailing in the university and until and unless a proper settlement is brought among both parties, will impose a total shut down of Manipur University with immediate effect.

He stated that during the total shut down JSCC will also impose ban on all administrative, financial and academic processes.

Milan further appealed to the State Government to release all the arrested students and teachers of the university unconditionally and also demanded the State Government to stop any further attempts to arrest other teachers or students of the university.

However, he warned that if the Government fails to heed JSCC’s warning, then the association will launch various intensified agitation.