December 27, 2016 06:42 am

JSCC on MU polls

39 0

Joint Students’ Co-ordinating Committee (JSCC) has urged Manipur University authorities to include MUSU election in the University’s academic calendar.
JSCC, in a statement issued by its media co-ordinator Nongthombam Gobin, said the committee welcomed the MU authority’s decision to postpone MUSU election from December 20 to 28 keeping in view the volatile situation of the State. However, creating an indecisive and stressful environment owing to the union election is highly condemnable, it said.
The JSCC has appealed to the MU authorities to hold the MUSU election on the scheduled date without fail.

