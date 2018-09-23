JSCC warns

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 22 : The Joint Students Coordination Com-mittee (JSCC) has demanded the State Government to release the students and teachers pulled up by State police during the midnight raid unconditionally, failing which the committee will be forced to launch stringent forms of agitation.

It also demanded the State Govt to respect the MoA signed between the Manipur University community (MUSU, MUTA and MUSA) and the State Government and MHRD, on August 16.

Speaking to a team of media persons at AMSU office today, JSCC convenor Ngariyanbam Milan lament-ed that Manipur University has been embroiled in a restive situation and added that the varsity has once again been put under total shutdown.

Strongly condemning the recent action of security personnel towards the students and teachers inside the university, the convenor threatened that the authorities concerned will be held responsible for any unwanted incidents in the future if they take up any actions against the total shutdown of the university. The convenor demanded the State Government to take the MoA signed on August 16 seriously and act accordingly.

He further stated that the irresponsible behaviour of issuing different official orders appointing W Vishwanath as Vice Chancellor in-charge and Y Yugindro as Pro VC, in spite of the MoA, has created confusion among the university community and the students apart from openly violating the rights of the students.

Alleging that the Chief Minister has been taking several harsh decisions, which is quite unfortunate, he demanded the Government to give a concrete assurance to uphold the MoA signed on August 16.

He also questioned appointment of Prof Yugindro as the Pro VC by VC Prof Pandey (recently suspended) while the latter was on leave. Questioning the power and the authority of the Pro VC which allows him to enter the A-Block and take charge of VC, Milan warned that the committee is poised to take up stringent forms of agitation he (the Pro VC) continues to act against the total shutdown. Stating that the midnight raid and violence unleashed by police have tarnished the image and reputation of the students and teachers, Milan further demanded the Chief Minister (who is also in charge of Home Department) to release the arrested students and teachers , without any condition immediately.

He warned that the Chief Minister should bear the responsibility for any unwanted incident which may occur if the arrested individuals are not released unconditionally.

Milan further appealed to all the people to extend support in the agitation which human rights groups, students, CSOs and Meira Paibis are set to launch.

Professor K Yugindro and Professor M Shyamkesho should bear all consequences for the unrest in the university and the likely possibility of students losing one full academic year, he warned and further demanded the authority concerned to lift the ban on internet services at the earliest. JSCC co-convenor Manjit Sarangthem, media coordinator N Chetan and treasurer N Govin were also present in the press meet.