Judicial probe on Sep 20 raid demanded

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 16: The Committee of Political Parties, Manipur today lodged a complaint to the Governor demanding a judicial enquiry into the September 20 midnight raid carried out by armed police inside Manipur University campus.

A team of the committee went to Raj Bhavan to day and lodged the complaint to Governor Dr Najma Heptulla.

Later speaking to media persons at Congress Bhavan, RK Anand, the committee’s convenor said that a memorandum listing the resolutions adopted at the State level people’s political convention held on September 29 at MSFDS auditorium was also submitted to the Governor.

He said that they urged the Governor to institute a judicial enquiry into the midnight raid and restore normalcy at MU apart from condemning the brutal crackdown in the strongest term.

The team while pointing out that hand-cuffing arrested MU teachers on the way to hospital was a case of gross human rights violation, appealed to the Governor to take up befitting action against all those police personnel involved in such humiliating treatment of the teachers.

They also made it clear that they would not allow implementation of the secretive Framework Agreement in Manipur either in part or wholly.

Anand conveyed that they urged the Governor to stop interlocutor RN Ravi from making statements on the Framework Agreement to media and other platforms.

Another point raised by the committee was re-demarcation of Indo-Myanmar boundary and settlement of all boundary issues.

They also raised the issue of inflation, according to the convenor.

After listening to all the points raised by the team, the Governor assured that she would look into what she can do with regard to all these issues, Anand conveyed.

The Governor agreed that the midnight raid was an act of excess which merits enquiry. Hand-cuffing teachers was another excess committed by police, the Governor reportedly told the visiting team.

Former Minister Dr M Nara and ex-MLA Dr Ng Bijoy were also present at the press meet.