Judo team for NSG head for Gujarat

By on No Comment

Judo team for NSG head for Gujarat

By Our Sports Reporter
IMPHAL, Dec 10 : State U-17 boys’ and girls’ judo teams selected by Department of Youth Affairs and Sports were flagged off today for the 64th National School Games in Judo to be held at Nadiad, Gujarat from December 15 to 19.
The boys’ squad consist of H Rishikanta Singh, N Rohit, A Malemnganba, M Rajendro Singh, O Johnson Singh, A Wanglen Singh, N Sanatomba Singh and H Birkamal Singh while the girls’ team comprise of Th Christina, A Nishita Devi, N Haripriya Chanum, L Nganthoi Chanu, Rajkumari Daina and L Guguria Devi.
Deven Moirangthem and Chingkheinganbi are leading the teams as boys’ coach cum manager and girls’ coach respectively.

Judo team for NSG head for Gujarat added by on
View all posts by thesangaiexpress →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.