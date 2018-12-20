July 23, 2009 BT Road case : Counsel of Jhalajit absent Next hearing even sans counsel : HC

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 19 : With the counsel of Dr AK Jhalajit failing to appear today, the High Court of Manipur today ruled that the next hearing of the case will be held on January 19 next year even if the counsel of Jhalajit fails to appear.

The hearing pertains to the petition filed by Chungkham Taratombi to allow her to be a respondent to the appeal filed by Dr AK Jhalajit before the High Court of Manipur.

Ch Taratombi mother of late Ch Sanjit who was killed in the infamous BT road incident on July 23, 2009 had filed the petition to allow her to be a respondent to the appeal filed by Dr AK Jhalajit before the High Court challenging the order passed by the Session Judge Imphal West on February 12 last year which gave liberty to CBI to proceed with further investigation of the case.

The Court ordered that it will not give any further opportunity to Jhalajit if his counsel fails to appear before the Court on the next date of hearing.

Speaking to the media persons Shreeji Bhavsar, Advocate in Supreme Court of India and counsel of Ch Taratombi stated that like in the previous hearings, the counsel of Dr AK Jhalajit filed a dispense before the Court for today’s hearing on personal ground.

It may be mentioned that on February 22, 2016 Ch Taratombi had filed the petition before the High Court of Manipur seeking a fresh investigation into the case by CBI after a confessional statement from Head Constable Th Herojit for killing the unarmed Ch Sanjit under the instruction of his superior police officer then Additional SP Dr AK Jhalajit before the local and National media in January 2016.

The High Court Manipur had suggested that she approach the Session Court. Subsequently she withdrew her petition from the High Court and approached the Session Judge on March 5, 2016 and also filed a petition to the CBI Director in December 2016.

After the hearing the petition filed by Ch Taratombi, Session Court Imphal West on February 12 last year gave liberty to CBI to proceed with further investigation of the case.

The order passed by the Session Judge was stayed on March 6 after Dr Ak Jhalajit filed a petition before the High Court of Manipur challenging the order passed on February 12. It may be mentioned that in the second week of January 2016, Th Herojit went live on the National media to confess that he had killed Ch Sanjit under instruction from AK Jhalajit inside Maimu Pharmacy on BT road on July 23, 2009.

It may also be mentioned that a trial is on before the Court of Session Judge Imphal West against nine police commando personnel of Imphal West after a charge sheet was filed by CBI. The police commando personnel who are facing trial at Session Judge, Imphal West include Inspector H Devendra, Rifleman Ng Toyaima, Rifleman Md Imran Khan, Constable W Binoykumar, Constable Makan Kuchung, Head Constable O Keshori, Head Constable Th Herojit, Havildar Th Jagat and then OC of City Police Station Y Munal in the said case.