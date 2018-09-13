July 23, 2009 BT Road killing case AK Jhalajit files counter affidavit

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 12 : Senior police officer AK Jhalajit submitted a counter affidavit before the High Court of Manipur yesterday, against the petition filed by Taratombi, mother of Ch Sanjit who was allegedly killed in the infamous alleged fake encounter case at BT Road on July 23, 2009.

Jhalajit was then the Additional SP of Imphal West police.

It may be mentioned that Taratombi filed an impleadment petition before the High Court of Manipur for allowing her to be a respondent of the Cril Petition case No 6 of 2017 filed by Jhalajit.

The counter affidavit filed by AK Jhaljit stated that Taratombi has no legal rights to be heard as a party respondent in connection with the petition and alleged that she is trying to take over the control of the prosecution side by indirectly entering the present petition by impleading herself as a respondent.

It also mentioned that the application amounts to obstruction to the administration of justice and as such it is not maintainable.

On the other hand, the hearing of the case which was listed today before the single bench of the High Court comprising of Chief Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar was postponed to September 26, after the junior counsel of Jhaljit prayed for fixing the hearing to another day as his (Jhaljit) senior counsel was absent.

Earlier on February 22, 2016 Taratombi had filed a petition before the High Court seeking a fresh investigation into the case by the CBI as another Court in Imphal was holding the trial.

The High Court suggested that she should approach the trial Court. Subsequently, she withdrew her petition from the High Court and approached the Session Judge, Imphal West on March 5, 2016.

Later, CBI carried out further investigation of the alleged BT Road fake encounter case after a complaint was filed by Taratombi before the Director of CBI on December 28, 2016 following a confessional statement made before the media by Head Constable, Th Herojit in January last year.

Last year, Jhaljit filed a petition before the High Court challenging the February 14, 2017 order passed by the Session Judge, Imphal West which gave liberty to the CBI to proceed with further investigation of the alleged BT Road fake encounter case.

On March 6 last year, the High Court stayed the order of the Session Judge (which was passed on February 14 the same year).

Herojit had alleged before the media that Sanjit was killed on July 23, 2009 at BT Road in broad daylight after verbal instruction given by the then Additional SP, Jhalajit.

He also alleged that Jhalajit had told him that present Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar (who was the DGP back then) and former Chief Minister, O Ibobi also had knowledge about the alleged fake encounter.

In connection with the case, CBI had already filed charge sheets against nine police personnel including Inspector, H Devendra Singh, Rifleman, Ng Toyaima, Md Imran Khan, Constable, W Binoykumar, Makan Kuchung, Head Constable, O Keshori, Th Herojit, Havildar Th Jagat and Y Munal (the then OC of City Police) and the trial is still pending at the Session Judge Imphal West.