Jung alerts cops on crime against NE people

Lt. Governor Najeeb Jung on Thursday directed Delhi Police to adopt zero-tolerance policy for crimes against women, an official spokesman said. Jung also cautioned them to be careful of any targeted crime against people from the Northeastern states, particularly girls and women, said a statement from Raj Niwas after Jung headed a meeting there to review crime and law and order situation in Delhi.

He said individual responsibility of officers, including SHOs of their respective areas, should be fixed if any crime took place against people from NE residing in Delhi. He instructed police to intensify patrolling, particularly in areas more vulnerable to crimes against women. The Lt Governor also expressed concern over the growing incidents of motor vehicle thefts and snatching. He directed all ranges and districts to work concertedly

towards bringing crime down “through greater intelligence gathering and by being extra vigilant”.

The meeting was attended by the Commissioner of Police, Special Commissioners of Police (Law & Order), Joint Commissioners of Police of all ranges and the Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) of all districts. Jung told the DCPs to ensure that the conduct of SHOs and their subordinate staff was of the highest standards.