By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 20 : Kwak (jungle crow), an endangered bird in Manipur which has been generally considered as a bad omen specially among the Hindus are still visible at Halang village, Ukhrul district.

The birds which help clean the environment by feeding on garbage, leftovers and dead insects/animals were seen recently in Ukhrul district by our staff reporter.

Around 50 crows were seen in a forest at Halang village, located 14 kms away from Ukhrul district headquarters.

Meanwhile, Environmentalist Dr Kh Shamungou has conveyed that Kwak species is a vulnerable bird which is on the verge of extinction in Manipur, even though the species is found abundantly in other States of India.

Stating that Kwaks are considered as signs of misfortune, dangers and bad omen, Dr Shamungou said that the bird actually helps keep the environment neat and clean. He further maintained that the number of crows decreased drastically in the valley region after pesticide and soil pest chemicals namely DDT and Aldrin were widely used in agricultural areas, some 30-40 years back.

The crows fed on the birds and insects, which had consumed the pesticides-treated crops and plants and it decreased the number of the said birds as the chemicals resulted in their egg shells becoming thinner which made it impossible for the bird to incubate the eggs, he added.