Junior Girl’s National Football Manipur thump Himachal Pradesh 4-1 to cruise into semi-final

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 27 : Manipur junior girls team continued to produce stellar performance and notched up a huge 4-1 win against Himachal Pradesh in a quarter final match of the ongoing Junior Girl’s National Football Championship 2018 being organised under the aegis of All India Football Federation since August 20 in Goa.

Though the State girls conceded a goal in the 20th minute, they kept on looking for the right time and it was in the 26th minute that Babydolly fired in the leveller.

They continued to put pressure on the Himachal Pradesh defence and it was in the 32nd minute that Ph Sanathokpi banged in a fine shot off a through pass from Y Lakshmi to break the deadlock and gave Manipur a 2-1 lead till first half.

Manipuri girls continued to enjoy better possession in the second half as well while the Himachal Pradesh girls were struggling hard to return into the game and find the equaliser. Himachal Pradesh’s’ dream of drawing level eventually came to an end when Ph Babysana fired in another fine shot past the Himachal Pradesh’s custodian in the 67th minute before converting a spot kick in the 77th minute and handed Manipur a 4-1 lead.

The scoreline remained unchange till the final whistle and eventually Manipur sealed the semi-final berth. The semi-final match will be held on August 30.

In another quarter final match of the competition, Tamil Nadu trounced Bihar by 12-0 goals to cruise into the semi-final.