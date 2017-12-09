Junior Inter District Football DFA Thoubal to meet DSA Kakching in final

IMPHAL, Dec 8 : DSA Kakching demolished DSA Bishnupur by an emphatic 7-0 margin today at Artificial Turf Ground, Khuman Lampak in the last league match of the ongoing Junior Inter District Football Tournament to set up the final clash with DSA Thoubal.

In the last Group A league match of the tournament, DSA Kakching today outplayed DSA Bishnupur right from the word go. DSA Kakching needed to win the game by a minimum three goal difference and unexpectedly they managed to post 7 goals to nil in today’s match and emerged winners of Group A.

N Tejkumar scored the opener in the 6th minute and netted one more goal in the 59th minute. N Suraj then carried on the goal fest scoring a brace (24′, 32′) to give DSA Kakching a 3-0 lead.

After the breather, the Kakching side sustained the pressure and S Sadanda scored two goals in the 50th and 51st minute. The last goal came in the 62nd minute through S Michael to hand his team a comprehensive 7-0 victory. Kh Sunil and Kh Krishnamohan of DSA were yellow carded in the 62nd and the 84th minute.