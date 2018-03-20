Junior Men Hockey trial selection

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 19: Manipur Hockey will organise State team trial selection on April 21 and 22 for the upcoming 8th Hockey Junior Men National Championship (A-Division) to be held under the aegis of Hockey India at Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal from April 26 to May 6.

The trial selection will be held at Sport Authority of India (SAI), ground, Takyel from 7.30 am onwards.

All affiliated units may send their players to participate in the trial selection said a statement issued by Manipur Hockey.