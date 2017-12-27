Junior National Volleyball Manipur secure two wins out of four league matches

IMPHAL, Dec 26 : Manipur junior volleyball team have won twice and conceded twice in the 44th Junior National Volleyball Championship which is currently underway at Aurobindo Stadium, Burdwan in West Bengal.

Altogether 48 units divided into 8 groups are participating in the National championship.

Manipur is in group D along with Chhatisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Assam.

In the first league match of the championship, Manipur outclassed Himachal Pradesh 25-22, 28-26, 25-23.

In the second league match, Manipur again suffered a 17-25 loss to Assam in the first set.

The State team gathered strength in the remaining sets to secure 25-20, 25-22, 25-10.

Manipur then ended their winning run to Delhi and suffered another setback in the hands of Uttar Pradesh.

Manipur lost 19-25, 20-25, 20-25 to Delhi and again 22-25, 19-25, 18-25 to Uttar Pradesh.

Manipur will face Karnataka and Chhatisgarh in the next league matches.