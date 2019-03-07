Junior State Equestrian Championship Jacob lifts title of Tent Pegging Short event

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 7: Th Jacob of Eastern Student Club emerged winner of Tent Pegging Short Senior Men Individual event on the 3rd day of the ongoing 10th Junior State Equestrian Championship and 16th DGAR Equestrian Championship 2019 which got underway at Mapal Kangjeibung, Imphal under the aegis of Manipur Equestrian Association since March 5 with the participation of 7 units including 106 male and 30 female riders.

In today’s Tent Pegging Short Senior Men Individual event, Th Jacob of Eastern Student Club and L Jaykumar of DGAR Polo team were tied scoring 32.5/32.5 points respectively.

But Th Jacob beat L Jaykumar in the tie break to emerge winner of the event while L Jaykumar contended with second position. Viking Salam of Manipur Police Sports Club scored 32 points in the competition and took away the prize of third position while Prakash Bhandari of Imphal Riding Club scored 27 points and was adjudged fourth position holder. Meanwhile, with the completion of Round A of Junior Boys Show-Jumping and Women Show-Jumping event, the final line up of these event was also completed.