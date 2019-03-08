Junior State Equestrian Championship Th Tanna clinches junior girls’ show jumping title

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 8 : L Chalamba of Chingkheihun-ba Polo Club won the title for Junior boys tent pegging lance event while Victoria Oinam of Thangmeiband Youth Polo Club has bagged the junior girls’ title at the ongoing 10th Junior State Equestrian Championship and 16th DGAR Equestrian Championship organised by Manipur Equestrian Asso-ciation at Mapal Kang- jeibung.

L Chalamba finished on top of all securing 25 points in the junior boys event and his close competitor was K Premkumar of Eastern Students Club who managed 22.5. Securing 22 points, Roja Singh of Imphal Riding Club finished third in this event while M Naoba of ESC finished fourth with 21 points.

In the junior girls tent pegging lance event, Victoria oinam was able to notch up 20 points to win the title and Neelu RK of Chingkheihunba Polo Club secured the second spot with 19.5 point. Th Tanna of Chingkheihunba Polo Club secured 18 points in this event to finish third while Devenly Devi of IRC secured the fourth place with 15.5 points in her name.

Th Tanna of Chingkhei-hunba Polo Club redeemed herself winning the title of junior girls’ show jumping show event with a score of 2.20 points and A Romabati of Imphal Riding Club finished second in this event securing 2.23 points. Asha Lucky Okram of KRYPHSA was able to finish third with 2.45 points in this event while Jethalia Th of K&MM RS secured the fourth place with 2.55 points.

Show jumping event for junior boys’ staged today saw Manisana of Chingkheihunba Polo Club and Rahul of K&MM RS tie at 2.18 and the winner and runner up of the event will be decided tomorrow in the tie round. Ronaldo of Chingkheihunba Polo Club was able to claim the third spot with 2.19 points while Lamyanba of Chingkheihunba Polo Club finished fourth with 2.22 points.

The valedictory of the championships which is featuring 106 male and 30 female riders from across 7 units will be attended by Revenue Minister Karam Shyam; Retd Lt Col M Ranjit Singh, president Manipur Equestrian Association; Surajkumar Okram, MLA Khangabok AC and Dr Chaoba Singh, Director Veterinary and Animal Husbandary as dignitaries.