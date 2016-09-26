Junior, Sub-junior volleyball tournament

IMPHAL, Sep 25: The 36th Junior State level volleyball tournament 2016 and 15th Subjunior State level volleyball tournament 2016 commenced today at Khuman Lampak Indoor Stadium under the auspices of All Manipur Volleyball Association.

In the opening match of Junior category today, YVA, Ngairangbam beat TRYVA-B, Ukhrul by 3-2 sets. In other matches, NYVA, Naorem defeated BAKHC, Lamphel Sanakeithel by sets of 3-1 while SDC, Samurou beat NYDC, Khaidem by 3-2 sets.

LLMC, Leimapokpam outplayed LSA, Lilong by sets of 31 while TRYVA, Ukhrul pipped XI Star, Wangoo by straight set (3-0). ACTL, Yurembam beat HYDCCL, Heigrujam by sets of 3-2. In the subjunior category, NYVA, Naorem humiliated SDC, Samurou by straight set (3-0) while BAKHE, Sanakeithel whipped Igeo, Oinam by straight set (3-0).

SWYC, Shantipur beat LSA, Lilong by 3-2 sets and HYDCCL, Heigrujam drubbed Seven Star, Ithai by straight set (3-0). In the last match, SUWC, Irengbam ACTL, Yurembam by 3-1 sets.