Junior Taekwondo Nationals Elton, Lucky, Sanathoi bag gold on Day 1

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 4 : Manipur taekwondo players had a promising start at the 38th National Junior Taekwondo Championship 2018 being held in Chennai under the aegis of Taekwondo Federation of India, winning three gold and three bronze medals on the opening day .

Elton Laishram opened up Manipur gold medal account in the U-68 kg kyurogi event while Th Lucky fetched the second gold medal for Manipur in U-49 girls kyurogi event. E Sanathoi also won a gold medal in the U-59 kg girls kyurogi event today.

Y Probito of U-55 kg boys category bagged a bronze medal in the kyurogi event today while Nongdren Khaba won the second bronze medal of the day in the boys poomsae individual event. Arpana Yengkhom was able to claim the third bronze medal of the day in the girls individual poomsae event.