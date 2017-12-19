Junior Volleyball NYVA-A set up summit clash with SDC

IMPHAl, Dec 18 : NYVA-A, Naorem will face SDC, Samurou in the final match of the 3rd K Ranjit and Members of SWECA Memorial State Level Junior Volleyball Tournament 2017.

The tournament is organised by Social Welfare Educational and Cultural Association (SWECA), Thiyam Konjin under the aegis of All Manipur Volleyball Association at Thiyam Konjin High School playground.

In the first semi-final match, NYVA-A defeated SWECA by 3-1 sets.

NYVA-A lost the first set 23-25 to SWECA but came made their return in the second set and finished 25-23.

NYVA then took over the third and the fourth set with 25-20 and 25-21 points and sealed their final berth.

SDC, Samurou dominated the last semi-final match and thrashed YMDO, Heirangoithong by 3-0 sets (25-21, 25-16, 25-15) to mark their entry into the final.