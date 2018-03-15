Junior Wushu team leave Imphal

IMPHAL, Mar 14 : A State team comprising of 3 officials and 11 junior wushu players today left Imphal for the 16th Junior National Wushu Championship to be held at Kurukshetra, Haryana from March 18 to 22 under the aegis of Wushu Association of India.

The players who have left Imphal for the championship are K Karnajit for the Taolu event; Y Bidyanananda (45 kg), M Samson (48 kg), S Kenedy (52 kg), M Bijesh (56 kg), M Energy (60 kg) and Ph Amit for the Sanshou events.

K Bidyalakshmi Devi (45 kg), K H Binita Devi (48 kg), H Prabhabati (52 kg) and H Chaoba Devi (60 kg) will be competing in the girls’ sansou events.

The team are led by H Jayadev Sharma as manager, Th Lalitchandra as Taolu coach and K Romila as Sanshou coach.