Debina Sanasam

Every morning you woke up

To a beautiful hope and bright light

But someone’ s smirk and sneers

Turns your heart sour

But let it go

For it is just a day

And day never lasts long

You toil day and night

For success and for dreams

But a bitter word here and there

Shattered it like nothing

But let it go

For it is just a feeling

And feeling never stays long

You never want to be alone

You strive for love and to be loved

But a trust betrayed past and present

Has close your heart to all

But let it go

For it is just a life

And life is after all

Just a beautiful lie



