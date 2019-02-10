Debina Sanasam
Every morning you woke up
To a beautiful hope and bright light
But someone’ s smirk and sneers
Turns your heart sour
But let it go
For it is just a day
And day never lasts long
You toil day and night
For success and for dreams
But a bitter word here and there
Shattered it like nothing
But let it go
For it is just a feeling
And feeling never stays long
You never want to be alone
You strive for love and to be loved
But a trust betrayed past and present
Has close your heart to all
But let it go
For it is just a life
And life is after all
Just a beautiful lie