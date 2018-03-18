Justice demanded

IMPHAL, Mar 17: One Taihonlung Pamei of Namkaolong Part II of Tamenglong, has appealed to the State Government to extend every possible aid to his younger brother who was seriously injured due to a snapped high tension wire.

A press release issued by the secretary of Youth Development Association, Namkaolong Part II, Khoupum, Tamenglong, stated that Taihonlung’s younger brother Ginchaimak Pamei was hospitalised and his right hand had to be amputated, after he came into contact with a high tension wire which fell in his wet paddy fields, on April 30, last year.

It claimed that the wire had been present at the field since January of the same year, but the Power Department had failed to fix the problem even after repeated appeals.

It added that numerous memos had also been submitted to the Chief Minister for providing necessary assistance to the victim as well as to take up necessary actions regarding the issue, but to no avail.

It further appealed to the authority concerned to extend all possible assistance to the victim on humanitarian ground and to redress the negligence on part of the Power Department.