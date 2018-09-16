Justice demanded

IMPHAL, Sep 15: A public meeting was held at Lilong bazar today in connection with the mob lynching of Md Farooque alias Foorkan of Haoreibi Mayai Leikai chaired by the president of the JAC formed in connection with the killing, Md Islam Makakcha and which was participated by many CSOs of the State including Manipur Muslim Welfare Organisation (MMWO), AITI, All Manipur Muslim Development Committee (AMMDC), All Manipur Muslim United Clubs Organisation (AMM-UCO), LIPUL, Muslim Council Manipur (MCM), Popular Front of India (PFI), AMMOCOC, AMMSO, MMOF, IDO, UYF, ADDCM, PSO, LBADC, LSWDO, RDC, SSUM, UMMWDO, ANJUMAN, ALADA, ANIS (Sora), ICDF (Irong), All India Imamms Council Manipur State, WDO (Sora) and HERICOUN.

A press release issued by the convenor of the JAC stated that the meeting strongly condemned the mob lynching and resolved to resort to every possible democratic means of agitation unless the State Government formulates and enacts certain policies to stop such barbaric act permanently and laying down severe penalties against those involved in such acts.

It also demanded the immediate termination of the police personnel who failed to intervene or stop the mob lynching.

The meeting further resolved that the JAC on behalf of the family members of the deceased, will not comply with any kind of settlement unless the demands are fulfilled.

The meeting further resolved to demand the authority concerned to recover the mobile phone, watch, purse and other belongings of Farooque so as to trace the relevant evidence of the killing and for the public to support the JAC in its battle for justice, it added.

On the other hand, AMMOCOC has assured to support all the steps taken up by the JAC in connection with the killing of Farooque.

Speaking to media persons at AMMOCOC office at Hafizz Hatta today, it president SM Jalal Sheikh urged all, irrespective of caste or religion, to organise candle light procession in the evening from today for demanding ‘Justice for Farooque’ and ‘ Stop Mob Lynching’.

He also urged the people not to spread any rumours or news about the incident which might create communal tension in the State.

Strongly condemning the incident leading to Farooque’s death, Jalal said that the incident has shamed the people of Manipur and prayed so that such an incident does not recur in the future.

On the other hand, he condemned the claims and statements made by one association called MESIA regarding the incident which could create communal tension.

Demanding the State Government to investigate the association, he added that such an organisation should be eradicated from the State.

It may be mentioned that Farooque Ahmad (26), was lynched by a mob in Tharoijam on September 13 on charges of being a vehicle thief.

Five individuals have also been arrested in connection with the lynching.