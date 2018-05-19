Justice R Sudhakar sworn in as Chief Justice of HCM

Imphal, May 18 (DIPR)

Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar was sworn in as the 5th Chief Justice of High Court of Manipur today.

Governor Professor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office to Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar at a ceremony held at the Darbar Hall of Raj Bhavan.

Justice R Sudhakar was appointed as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur by the President on May 9 this year.

Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar hails from Panapakkam village, Vellore district, Tamil Nadu. He graduated with a Bachelors’ degree in Life Sciences from Loyola College, Chennai and obtained a Law degree from Madras Law College. He was enrolled as an Advocate in the year 1983 and started practice as an associate of the Legal Luminary and Senior Advocate Habibullah Badsha, former Advocate General of Tamil Nadu and Public Prosecutor of Madras HC. Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar, was appointed as a Judge of the Madras HC in 2005 and in 2016 he was appointed as a Judge of the HC of Jammu and Kashmir. He was appointed as Acting Chief Justice of High Court of J&K this year. The swearing-in ceremony was attended by CM N Biren , Deputy CM Y Joykumar , Rajya Sabha MP K Bhabananda Singh, former Chief Minister and Opposition leader Okram Ibobi Singh, former Deputy CM Gaikhangam, Cabinet Ministers, CS, Director General of Police, and other senior officials of the State Govt, Senior Advocates and Judges of HC of Manipur.