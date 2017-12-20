Jwalamukhi Battalion organises medical camp, rescues oil tanker

IMPHAL, Dec 19 (PIB): Jwalamukhi Battalion organised a medical camp at Thangal Surung village of Kangpokpi district on Dec 18.

A medical team of the battalion led by chief medical officer, conducted the free medical camp under OP SADBHAVANA.

A total of 174 patients including 49 male, 57 female and 68 children were examined and subsequently ini- tiated on the appropriate treatment regime, according to a statement from the IGAR.

The medical team also educated the villagers on health, hygiene and sanitation related issues and common health hazards.

Meanwhile, troops of Jwalamukhi Battalion carried out rescue operation of an oil tanker, which met with an accident near Mao Gate of Senapati district on Dec 18.

The Battalion had received information from troops of 109 Bn CRPF regarding the oil tanker which was plying from Imphal to Dimapur after de-fuelling, met with an accident and toppled near Mao Gate of Senapati district at 11pm on Dec 18, the statement said.

The specialized rescue team with recovery and med team of the Battalion immediately rushed to the accident site, recovered oil tanker through their own recovery vehicle and cleared traffic block on NH-2 instantaneously.

No major injury of driver, co-driver and others have been reported.