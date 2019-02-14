K Bishan clinches gold at 64th NSG Cycling

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 13 : Konthoujam Bishan of Manipur won a gold medal in the 64th National School Games Track Cycling Championship 2018-19 organised under the auspices of Director of Sports and Youth Service, Pune, Maharashtra since February 11 at Shiv Chhtarapati Sports Complex, Pune.

K Bishan proved to be the fastest in the 2 km individual pursuit to win the gold medal for Manipur today.

Altogether 4 boys and 4 girls are representing the State in the Championship. Coach, S Medha Chanu who is among the 10 member State team expressed happiness over the achievement of K Bishan and maintained that it is indeed a proud moment for the State.