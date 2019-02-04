K Jogendra snatches late winner as X Polo Club lift 35th Men’s State Polo title

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 3 : K Jogendra clinched a late winner to hand X Polo Club a 7-6 win and the title of the 35th Men’s State Polo Tournament organised by All Manipur Polo Association at Mapal Kangjeibung after a thrilling final match against Chingkheihunba Polo Club-A today .

It was a slow start for both the teams as the first chukker ended in a 1-1 draw with L Atangba Singh of X Polo Club and A Basanta of CHPC-A were on target.

Though the two teams had similar possession on the ball, X Polo Club were able to take a 4-3 lead in the second chukker with P Ojit chipping in all three goals. P Jotin and team captain of CHPC-A, Th Kaoba added one goal each in this innings. A Basanta however pulled back a goal for CHPC-A in the third chukker and levelled the scored at 4-4.

A Basanta maintained his fine form in the last chukker and scored his third in the last chukker to give CHPC-A fresh hope but Th Jacop and P Ojit rushed in to score one goal each and helped X Polo Club regained the lead.

CHPC-A did not lose hope and put in more effort before P Jotin restored parity. But it was a quick twist in the fate as K Jogendra raced ahead within few seconds and hit the winners.

Winners, X Polo Club were feted with Rs 40,000 along with the title trophy while runners up CHPC-A were awarded Rs 30,000.