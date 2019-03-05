K Moulpi, JSAV, FCTahchapa win in SHDVSM

Our Correspondent

KANGPOKPI, Mar 5: K Moulpi (Thangkan) Veteran defeated Liyai Kongpao Liyai Kalapahar to secure berth in the knockout round of the ongoing 6th Sadar Hills District veteran Sports Meet at M Thomas Ground, Kangpokpi DHQs today.

K Moulpi (Thangkan) edged past Liyai Kongpao Liyai Kalapahar 4-1 to become the runners up with four points from Pool-D. Mangpu (6′), Ngamkhohao (9′, 57′) and Lalminthang (52′) scored for K Moulpi (Thangkan) Veteran while W Athai (41′) scored for Liyai Kongpao Liyai Kalapahar.

The second match witnessed a walkover in favour of J Songtun Area Veteran against Sadar Hills Gorkha Veteran earning three score and three points.

In the third match, FC Tahchapa, Leimakhong overwhelmed Twilongkun Area Veteran 5-2 to secure berth in the knockout round. Letkhokai (4′), Thangkhogin (32′, 42′), Luttinlal (57′) and Gouminlun (58′) scored for FC Tahchapa, Leimakhong while Gouneo (25′) and Thanglun (50′) scored for Twilongkun Area Veteran.