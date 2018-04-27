K Shyam blames Social Welfare Dept, floods for rice scarcity

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 26: CAF&PD Minister Karam Shyam has stated that the multiple floods witnessed in the State last year and Social Welfare Department’s failure to lift a large quantity of their rice quota are the primary factors for scarcity of rice in the State.

Speaking at the inaugural function of a newly constructed hall of Lainingthou Nongshaba at Chajing Karam today, Karam Shyam said that Social Welfare Department has not been lifting their quota of rice for six months thereby depriving the masses a sizeable quantity of rice.

Repeated floods which ravaged vast tracts of paddy fields last year has also been contributing to rice scarcity. Nonetheless, subsidised rice is being distributed 12 months in a year at Langthabal AC, he claimed.

If people in other constituencies are not getting subsidised rice, they must ask their respective representatives, he said.

Saying that the incumbent Government has taken up several measures to protect agricultural lands, he appealed to all the people to check construction of any structure unlawfully on paddy fields. Notably, Karam Shyam is also in charge of Revenue Department. He went on to claim that his Local Area Development Fund is distributed throughout Langthabal AC for taking up several development programmes.

It is said that the hall inaugurated today was constructed at the cost of Rs 22 lakh and the amount was funded by the Minister.