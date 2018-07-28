Kakching District Subroto Cup Wairi HS clinch U-14 boys title, Kakching HSS cruise to U-17 boys title

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 27 : Wairi High School, Kakching thrashed Martin Grammar School by 4-0 goals to emerge U-14 boys’ champions of the 59th Kakching District Subroto Mukherjee Football Tournament-2018 while Kakching Higher Secondary School became U-17 boys champions by beating Padma Ratna English School by a 2-0 margin. The U-14 girls title went to Iramdam Maheikol, Langmeidong who defeated MMSG, Academy by 3-0 goals in the final.

The tournament was organised by District Youth Affairs and Sports Officer, Kakching at DSA Kakching playground.

U-14 Boys Competition

Wairi High School had an slow start against Martin Grammar School but it was Hepeson who opened up the scoring in the 9th minute and made it 1-0 till first half.

The real attacking side of the Wairi HS was seen in the second half with Johnson leading the attacking third and scored his team’s second goal in the 42nd minute.

Martin Grammar School showed no sign of return and the Wairi side were able to stretched their defence line with ease.

Eventually, Sanathoi and Shital of the Wairi side shone with one goal each in the 47th and the 50+2 minute respectively and completed the 4-0 rout to hand their team a place in the State Level Subroto Mukherjee tournament.

U-17 Boys Competition

Kakching Higher Secondary School, Kakching claimed the U-17 boys title with goals scored by Sanathoi (13′) and Roshan (45′) in the final match against PR English School.

Sanathoi who received a yellow card in the 20th minute for a rash challenge got another yellow card in the 53rd minute and was subsequently expelled.

Earlier in the first semi-final, Kakching Higher Secondary School overwhelmed Martin Grammar School with a 4-1 triumph while PR English School sealed a 2-0 win over Grace Cottage Academy in the second semi-final match.

Kakching HSS’s goal were scored by W Sanathoi (17′), M Mineketan (38′, 45′) and P Johnson (60’+2′) while the lone goal of the Martin Grammar side was scored by Ksh Abison in the 29th minute. Gidion (50′) and Francky (60’+3′) scored for PR English School aganist Grace Cottage Academy in the second semi-final match.

U-14 Girls Competition

Iramdam Maheikol, Langmeidong rode on Pushparani’s brace to thump MMSG, Academy 3-0 in the U-14 girls final staged today. Iramdam Maheikol got off to a flying start as Pushparani found the opener in the 9th minute before she scored her second in the 25th minute.

The other goal for the Langmeidong side was scored by Surjita in the 15th minute.