Kakching District Subroto Cup Wairi HS to meet Martin Grammar School in U-14 final

IMPHAL, Jul 26 : Wairi High School, Kakching will lock horns with Martin Grammar School in U-14 boys’ final of the ongoing 59th Kakching District Subroto Mukherjee Football Tournament-2018 organised by District Youth Affairs and Sports Officer, Kakching at DSA Kakching playground. The final match will begin at 2 pm tomorrow.

U-14 Boys Competition

The first semi-final match of the U-14 Boys competition saw Wairi High School, Kakching thump PR English School by 2-0 goals and sealed the final berth while Martin Grammar School registered a slender 1-0 win over Elang Keina High School, Elangkhangpokpi in the second semi-final match.

Wairi HS rode on Hepson’s brace to seal a comfortable 2-0 win over PR English School today. Hepson scored the first goal in the 35th minute before he struck his second in the 50th minute.

The solitary goal that fired Martin Grammar High School into the final was scored by H Premananda in the 13th minute of the second semi-final match.

U-17 Boys Competition

The semi-final line up of the U-17 boys competition have completed today and will start tomorrow at 7 am at the DSA Kakching playground. Kakching Higher Secondary School, Kakching will meet Martin Grammar School in the first semi-final match while Victory High School will play Grace Cottage Cultural and Educational Development in the second semi-final match at 8.30 am for a place in the final.

Kakching Higher Secondary School drubbed Langmeidong Higher Secondary School by 3-0 goals in the first quarter final match of the boys U-17 competition and booked the last 4 round berth. N Roshan scored two goals (21′, 27′), including the opener to put the Kakching side ahead with 2-0 lead in the first half while the decisive goal was fired in by Md Nusar in the 56th minute.

Grace Cottage Cultural and Educational Development made through to the semis with a 3-2 win against Sanatombi High School, Keirak via penalties after 2-2 draw. Grace Cottage Cultural and Educational Development and the Keirak side played out a 2-2 draw during normal time and the winners were decided via penalty shoot-out.

Sanatombi High almost made themselves through the semis with goals coming from Avinash and S Ranjit in the 14th and the 30th minute in the first half but the Kakching side made a strong comeback in the second half to level the score at 2-2 at the end. M Shomigar scored both goals for Grace Cottage, the first one in the 55th and the equaliser in the 59th minute.

In the penalty shoot-out, M Shomigar, Nongdamba and Siren scored for Grace Cottage Cultural and Educational Development while only Avinash and Bidyachandra of the Keirak side managed to slot home the ball.