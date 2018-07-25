Kakching District Subroto Mukherjee Football begins

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 24 : The 59th Kakching District Subroto Mukherjee Football Tournament 2018 being organised by District Youth Affairs and Sports Officer, Kakching District kicked-off today at District Sports Association, Kakching playground in the presence of Neilenthang Telien (IAS), DC Kakching. The tournament which will run till August 2 will be participated by eight U-14 boys’ teams and ten U-17 boys’ teams.

The inaugural function of the tournament was also attended by I Purnimasi, District Sports Officer Thoubal; District In-charge and M Nilo, assistant secretary AMFA as distinguished guests.

U-14 Boys’ Competition

Kakching Wairi High School thrashed Langmeidong Higher Secondary School by 6-0 goals in the U-14 boys’ opening match to move into the next round. S Arjun struck the first goal for the Kakching Wairi side before Y Narendrajit scored a hattrick (12′, 21′, 43′) while the other two goal came from the feet of S Bicky (26′, 37′).

Padma Ratna English School, Kakching trounced MMS Genius Academy, Irengband by 7-0 goals in the second match of the U-14 boys’ competition.

Padma Ratna English School’s Sh Srikanta shone in this match with his haul (3′, 5′, 24′, 31′) while M Arnold fetched two goals in the 8th and the 26th minute. The other goal came up in the 15th minute when Y Wilson made a fine run into the box of the Irengband side an banged a stinging shot.

U-17 Boys’ Competition

In the U-17 boys’ competition, Kakching Higher Secondary School edged out Kakching Model High School by 4-1 to seal their place in the quarter final goals while Martin Grammar School, Kakching outclassed JRD Academy by 5-1 goals and moved into semi-final.

Th Sattish opened up the scoring for the Kakching Higher Secondary School in the 20th minute before Md Nusarat scored a brace (23′, 30′) to make it 3-0. N Roshan scored the third fourth goal in the 35th minute while the face saving goal of the Model High School was scored by Donilen during the stoppage time.

In the quarter final match played between Martin Grammar School, Ch Rajkhan (22′, 30′), Ksh Avison (30′) and Gunachandra (32′, 48′) scored for the Martin Grammar School while the single goal of the losing side was struck by Rajkumar in the 27th minute of the play.