Kakching named cleanest town in NE

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, May 16 : Kakching has been declared the cleanest town (urban) under the Swachh Bharat Mission conducted by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, in the North East region.

Mayang Imphal in Imphal West has also come out tops in the Best City in Citizens’ Feedback in the North East region.

Speaking to The Sangai Express State Mission Director of Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban), N Gitkumar said that Kakching will now receive the title of Cleanest Town in North East and Mayang Imphal the Best City in Citizens’ Feedback in the North East region under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

The time of the award distribution will be intimated later, he informed.

Gitkumar said that Kakching came out top in a comparative study of 4041 towns across the country while there were 164 towns from the North East.

An agency appointed by the Ministry inspected the 4041 towns from January 4 this year till March 10 and carried out a comparative study.

An important indicator taken into account while carrying out the comparative study was to see if the area or town is open defecation free and disposal of garbage generated by the town.

The total marks for the tests conducted for each town was 4000, said Gitkumar.

Of the four categories of awards for North East zone, two were bagged by Manipur, said Gitkumar.

In the Best Innovation and Best Practise category, Biate town of Mizoram was adjudged the best while the Best City on Solid Waste Management went to Rangpo town in Sikkim.