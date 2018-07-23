KAKSA cruise to Ibudhou Nongshaba Football title

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 22 : KAKSA, Kairang thrashed Twins FC, Karam by 5-2 goals to clinch the title of the 1st State Level Ibudhou Nongshaba 7-A side Open Football Tournament 2018 organised by Karam Awang Leikai Young Club (KALYC) at Karam Kangjeibung.

KAKSA started the game brightly with Imdad opening the score early in the 3rd minute but Twins FC made a strong comeback and replied back quickly with two back to back goals. Phalguni hit the equaliser in the 17th minute before Pritam of the same team made it 2-1 with another goal that came up the very next minute. KAKSA also pushed hard to put in the leveller but failed to find the net till the end of the first half.

After the restart, KAKSA went into the field with more purpose and determination making best use of the mid-field and the flanks. They did not have to wait too long as Ajmir brought up the equaliser in the 28th minute before Imdad slot his second and his team’s third to make it 3-2.

KAKSA sustained the pressure upon the Karam side and it was in the 38th minute that Yasir banged in the KAKSA’s fourth goal while Azaruddin made a fine run to fire in the last goal in the 45th minute and handed KAKSA a discisive 5-2 win and the tournament’s title.

CAF& PD Minister, Karam Shyam; Mutum SanjitKumar Meitei, Addl Director, Handicraft, North East; Yumnam Nelson Singh, SDO Wangoi; Pheiroijam Landhoni, president All Manipur Private School Welfare Association; Moirangthem Thoiba Singh, Founder Little Master Higher Secondary School, Samurou; K Manoranjan Singh attended the closing ceremony of the tournament who also feted the winners and other participants.

Winners, KAKSA walked away with Rs 50,000 richer and a trophy while runners up Twins FC bagged Rs 30,000.

KAKSA’s Yasir bagged the best player award while Imdad bagged the top scorer award for his 9 goals feat in the tournament. Suraj of Twins FC claimed the best goalkeeper title while M Golmei and K Inao who scored the very first and the second goal of the tournament were also honoured on the occasion.