Kamesh S, founder of World Bamboo Day, awarded Outstanding Green Activist- Jury Choice Awards

IMPHAL, Sep 9: Sh Suresh Prabhu, Minister of Commerce & Industry, Government of India has awarded Kamesh Salam, founder of World Bamboo Day with Outstanding Green Activist- Jury Choice Awards at the first “India Green Energy Awards, 2018” held in New Delhi on September 7.

Kamesh Salam was presented the award in recognition of his contributions in bamboo sector, informed ManipurTimes in a statement today.

Kamesh Salam expressed that in his more than 25 years of working in bamboo sector, the award is a great recognition to his efforts and work in the field.

“It’s a coincidence that Suresh Prabhu, when he was Union Minister for MoEF in 1999 had constituted the first bamboo Development Committee under his Chairmanship. I was a member in that first ever committee on bamboo when Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the PM of India,” he said. India’s bamboo development started since then, he said and thanked all his “bamboo fraternity” for their support and cooperation.

The event was held with Care Ratings as knowledge partner and BTVI as Media partner and was supported by Solar Energy Society of India (SESI), Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) & Central Institute of Road Transport (CIRT).