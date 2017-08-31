Kamjong rallies against Nambisia incident

Ukhrul, Aug 30 : Condemning and protesting the alleged high handedness of the 31 Assam Rifles personnel at Nambisia outpost, the people of Kamjong district today staged a protest rally at the district headquarters of Kamjong.

The public started to gather at Kamjong village playground at around 11 am today and from there they marched toward the 31 AR battalion headquarters main gate at Chassad.

The rallyists raised slogans such as “We want peace and harmony”, “Respect the theme AR friends of the Hill people,” “We hate problem creators”.

The rallyists also demanded immediate transfer of 31 AR officers Major Nikhel and BPL Nautiyal from Kamjong.

According to information, AR personnel on duty at the Nambisia outpost arrested four NSCN (IM) cadres on July 27 along with their weapons.

Soon after the arrest, tension gripped the district and panic reigned in the minds of the public.

To address the matter and restore peace, the people of Kamjong urged the Assam Rifles authority to release the cadres and return the seized weapons to the NSCN (IM) in the interest of the people of the area.

The public also appealed both the parties to respect the ceasefire ground rules so as to let peace prevail.

Among the rallyists, a senior citizen expressed strong disappointment with the non-availability of both District Magistrate and Executive Magistrate.

In the absence of any responsible Government official, the people of the district have no one to approach to for their intervention and ensure peace.

The rally was jointly organized by Tangkhul Naga Zingsho Longphang, Raizan Long, Sambu Long and Kamjong Development Committee.