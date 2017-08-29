Kangjamba and Tule win doubles title in Shaolin Tennis Tournament

Imphal, Aug 28: Tule Thongbam and N Kangjamba achieved a comprehensive victory over the pair of H Ibotombi and Dr Mutum by 6-2, 6-2 in the over-45 men’s doubles final of the First Shaolin Chandam Memorial Tennis at the THAU Deco Turf Tennis Court today.

The under-14 boys’ singles final between H Bhushan and A Mahesh will be held on Aug 29 at 2:30pm. Both the final matches were postponed from yesterday due to bad weather.