Kanglatongbi rallies

IMPHAL, Jan 31: Joining the State-wide outcry against CAB 2016 and extending unstinted support to the 24 hours general strike called by MANPAC, a large number of womenfolk belonging to several communities took out a torch rally against the Bill at Kanglatongbi this evening.

The torch rally held under the aegis of the Kanglatongbi Meira Paibi Apunba Lup was flagged off from Kanglatongbi Keithel and it wrapped up near the local plywood factory after reaching Kanglatongbi Shantipur.

The protest rally was participated by womenfolk belonging to Meitei, Gorkha, Liangmai and Kuki communities and they shouted several slogans throughout the rally denouncing CAB 2016.

Speaking to media persons by the sideline of the protest demonstration, Kanglatongbi Meira Paibi Apunba Lup secretary W Sanahanbi said that the CAB 2016 which has been already passed in the Lok Sabha is a ‘venomous’ Bill as far as Manipur and the North East region are concerned.

Within Manipur, Kanglatongbi would be one place which would be worst affected if the Bill becomes an Act, Sanahanbi said. “That is why we are coming out to the street against the Bill leaving aside all differences of religion and ethnicity”, she said.