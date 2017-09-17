Kangleipak Group of Industries for Garments & Uniforms formed

IMPHAL, Sep 16: Under the aegis of Kangleipak Students Association (KSA), ‘Kangleipak Group of Industries for Garments and Uniforms’ was formed with the objective of promoting handloom products of the State.

Announcing the formation in a press meet held today at its head office, KSA president Moiranthem Lakshman observed that formation of the industry would prevent the indigenous people from depending to non-locals for garments and uniforms besides instilling the sense of work culture in the State.

He said that the group was formed after consulting with different organisations including All Manipur Recognized Private Schools’ Welfare Association (AMRPSWA).

He appealed to the people to endorse the initiative taken up by the association. He also invited all the local entrepreneurs, and garment industries/shops willing to provide uniforms and kits to educational institutions to come at KSA’s head office within September 20. He said that KSA would continue to keep a tight vigil in all the educational institutions to check whether they (educational institutions)regard the appeal or not. So far, eight local garments industries/stores have been providing uniforms in the educational institutions of the State.