Kangpokpi comes alive to Kut festival CM calls for unity and integrity

Imphal, Nov 1 (DIPR)

Chief Minister N Biren has exhorted the people of the State to stand together for a united Manipur and a united India. He also urged the public to put in collective efforts to uplift the weaker section and backward groups of the society.

The Chief Minister was speaking as the chief guest at the State level Kut celebration, the biggest post-harvest festival of Kuki-Chin-Mizo group, organised at Thomas Ground, Kangpokpi district headquarters today.

Biren observed that Manipur is like a beautiful garden where colourful flowers blossom as one. The Chief Minister lauded the State Level Kut Celebration Committee for showcasing this beauty of diversity by bringing cultural troupes of various communities together to this year’s Kut celebration.

It demonstrates that people who are celebrating Kut are noble people, he added.

Even though Manipur is a small State, it has around 36 different communities residing together since time immemorial, the Chief Minister said and added that people need to forget the past and give up the idea of taking reprisal against any community for any past mistake or discord.

Maintaining that suppressing smaller and weaker groups by bigger and stronger communities is now passé, Biren said that every community should be allowed to live with dignity and protect their identity.

The Chief Minister said that the new Government believes in honouring human value and working in the service of humanity. People must be aware of varied activities which the new Government initiated in the line of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of realizing uniform development for all.

He also opined that like this year, the State level Kut celebration should be organised in other district headquarters as well so that interaction with the people residing at interior and far-flung areas may increase.

Speaking as the functional president, Social Welfare Minister Nemcha Kipgen said that Kut has now become an extended common festival embraced by all people irrespective of caste, creed and colour. People of different communities have been taking part in celebrating the festival every year, she added.

Mentioning different projects and schemes taken up by the Government under the leadership of Chief Minister N Biren, the Minister said that all corners of the State are witnessing progress and development which are beneficial to the masses.

Earlier, N Biren declared the Kut Festival 2018 open and released the Kut souvenir. He also pounded the traditional gong that marked the opening of the festival. Cultural presentations from different tribes like Aimol, Maring, Paite, Nepali, Hmar, Maram, special numbers of different artistes, exhibition of traditional high jump over live Mithun and Miss Kut contest were the special attractions of today’s celebration. CAF&PD Minister Karam Shyam, Manipur Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker K Robindro, Hill Areas Committee Chairman TT Haokip, Planning and Development Authority Chairman T Robindro, Manipur Tribal Development Corporation Chairman Vungzagin Valte, Manipur Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board Chairman Heikham Dingo, MP (Lok Sabha) Thangso Baite, MLAs DD Thaisii, TN Haokip, Th Satyabrata, N Indrajit, Khashim Vashum and Chaltolien Amo, DGP LM Khaute, Sadar Hills ADC Chairman and Members, Kangpokpi DC Rangitabali Waikhom and Kangpokpi SP Hemant Pandey also attended the celebration.

Former MLA V Vungzalian was the Kut-Pa of this year’s Kut celebration.