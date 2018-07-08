Kangpokpi Dist Level Subroto Mukherjee Football from July 18

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 7 : The District Youth Affairs and Sports Office, Kangpokpi will be organising the District Level Subroto Cup International Football Tournament for the district from July 18 to 22 at Presidency College Ground, Motbung.

The tournament will be held for three categories: U-14 Boys and U-17 Boys and U-17 Girls, said a press release issued by DYASO, Kangpokpi. The release also mentioned intending school teams to submit their entry and eligibility forms along with Aadhar Cards and Birth Certificate on or before July 15 to the DYAS Office.

Further details can be had from the office of DYAS, Kangpokpi.