Kapaam Cup Santhei FC to meet Telien United in final

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, May 3 : Santhei FC today edged out FC Kapaam by a narrow 1-0 margin in the second semi final match of the 2nd Kapaam Cup being organised by Kapaam Development Club at Kapaam Public ground.

Santhei FC sealed the final berth through a lone goal scored by Dimjangmei Daniel in the 26th minute of the match.

Both teams started the game competitively with series of raids and interceptions on both ends but the game tilted in favour of Santhei FC midway and it was Dimjangmei who deftly sneaked into the rivals’ box after collecting a through pass and banged in to hand his team a 1-0 lead. Kapaam FC also worked hard to level the score but their attempts lacked intensity and finishing touch.

The second half also witnessed some close chances and the game even become more agile in the latter part as some confrontation emerged leading to expulsion of Mogampha (FCK, double yellow) and Poungakdai (SFC, double yellow) in the same 80th minute. The score however remained unchanged despite frenetic efforts from both teams.

The last few minutes of the game also saw some altercation and in the process Boudhon and Poulangai were yellow carded by the referee in the 89th and the 90th minute before Lucky of FC Kapaam got a yellow card during additional time.

With this win Santhei FC have set up final clash with Telien United tomorrow. The final match will be graced by Krishnakumar, IAS, DC Chandel; Shanuw Muidou Makunga, Healthcare Consultant and Upa Solomom Nungchim, Chairman, Heigrutampak respectively as chief guest, guest of honour and functional president.