Karam Shyam acknowledges role of library in education, human civilisation

IMPHAL, Sep 10 (DIPR): A one-day public awareness programme in memory of the contribution of (L) Dr Huirongbam Atulchandra Singh in establishing public library in the State was organised at the conference hall of Manipur University library today.

Minister of CAF&PD, W&M and Revenue, Karam Shyam; Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof Adya Prasad Pandey; Librarian, Manipur University of Culture, Dr Thounaojam Khomdon Singh and Librarian (i/c), MU, Prof Th Madhuri Devi attended the programme as the chief guest, president and guests of honour respectively.

The event kicked off with the dignitaries paying floral tributes to the statue of Dr Huirongbam Atulchandra Singh presented by Laishram Phunindro who received a token of appreciation from Minister Karam Shyam for his commendable work.

Highlighting the role of library as a significant part of education and human civilisation, Minister Karam Shyam asserted that the State could be developed further with the help of adequate knowledge through library.

He said that a leader must be committed to his words and asssured that he will extend all possible help to start a library movement with a holistic approach.

The Minister also informed that talks are on with the Chief Minister regarding the issue of shifting army camp from the university campus to other appropriate location.

“The university is a centre of high educational excellence and it should not be controlled by the army”, he mentioned.

In his speech, Prof Adya Prasad Pandey said that it is the responsibility of everyone to develop academic institutions for a better society.

He sought suggestions from every section to develop Manipur University to enhance quality education in the State.

Noting that library is the centre of knowledge where we can learn a lot of things, he stressed on the need of each and every industry to contribute towards the social cause.

“The people of Manipur are generous and can do a lot for the development of the university and for the State as well”, he said.

Dr Khomdon termed the virtues of Dr Huirongbam Atulchandra as that of a philanthropist and a multi-faceted person.

Assistant Professor Ch Ibohal, Library Science Department, MU; Advocate Khaidem Sanjoy; vice-president of UCM, Sunil Karam; grand daughter of (L) Huirongbam Atulchandra, Ch Shantibala; former president of MUSU Ksh Narayan; faculties, staff and students of MU took part in the function.