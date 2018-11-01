Karam Shyam lauds IOCL

Imphal, Oct 31 : CAF & PD Minister Karam Shyam conveyed that today signifies a day of sacrifice as it is the first time in the history of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) that is rendering public utility conveniences for the service of the society.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the inaugural function of the public utility conveniences and flagging off ceremony of mobile van delivery of 5 kg free trade LPG cylinders at Sinam Shyama Devi Town Hall, Chingmeirong today.

Retired Prof, HOD, Urology Department, RIMS, Imphal & VP, Bharat Vikash Parishad, S Rajendra, president of Chingmeirong Maning Leikai Singlup, Y Chandrakumar, Chief General Manager, Indian Oil AOD State Office, Uttiya Bhattacharyya attended the event as dignitaries among others.

Congratulating the noble initiative of IOCL, Karam Shyam informed that out of 294 proposals put forward by the Chief Minister, 50 have been approved by IOCL and has sanctioned Rs 3.9 lakh to implement the projects.

According to the mechanism of mobile van delivery of 5 kg free trade LPG cylinders, one can buy a cylinder including refill, pressure regulators and suraksha host by paying a total amount of Rs 1,784.01, he said.

Once the cylinder is bought, one can avail the facility of getting it at a minimal price of Rs 493 when urgently needed, he also added. He lauded the IOCL for such opportunity and co-operation in interest of the public. Meanwhile, Uttiya Bhattacharyya informed that red cylinders are meant for domestic consumption only while blue ones are to be used for commercial or industrial purposes, he informed.

Public utility conveniences were handed over to Chingmeirong Maning Leikai. Meanwhile, a yoga demonstration by members of Patanjali Yoga Samiti was also held. Consumer needs to show their ID proof at the mobile van service to buy an Indane 5 kg LPG FTL cylinder.